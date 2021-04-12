Silver Taps to honor deceased Tarleton family members

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University will observe Silver Taps at 6 p.m. Thursday to honor members of the university family — alumni, faculty, staff and friends — who passed away during the previous year.

Part of Tarleton Founder’s Week, this year’s ceremony takes place at Alumni Island in the heart of the Stephenville campus at the plaza surrounding the John Tarleton statue. The public is invited.

The ceremony’s location provides an opportunity to end Founder’s Week in a setting that connects every member of the Tarleton family with the university’s founder.

Tarleton President James Hurley will speak followed by the laying of a wreath, reading of the Honor Roll, lighting of the candles and a procession to recognize deceased members of the Tarleton family.

The Prayer of Remembrance will be followed by recitation of the 1902 Lillie Pearl Chamberlin composition “Founder’s Song.”

The Texan Corps of Cadets will then escort the flame to the military memorial in Heritage Park as the Texan Troubadours perform the “Tarleton Color Song.” A moment of silence will be announced for all to respect the evening’s honorees.

Near the military memorial a cadet standing adjacent to the symbolic Tarleton flame will give a salute, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” as a tribute to Tarleton military veterans.

The ceremony concludes with all candles and flames being extinguished.

Tarleton students begin their academic program with the Freshman Convocation and Candle Lighting Ceremony when they receive their Tarleton flame. The flame is extinguished at Silver Taps to acknowledge their journey’s completion.

To watch the Silver Taps ceremony online, visit tarletonstate.us/SilverTaps2021.

Visitors on campus for Silver Taps may park in Lot P10, located off of Lillian Street just south of the O.A. Grant Humanities Building. The lot opens for guest parking after 5 p.m. For assistance with mobility needs, contact Jessica Evans at (254) 968-9682 or jevans@tarleton.edu.

Silver Taps is hosted by the Texan Corps of Cadets, the Department of Military Science, Tarleton Ambassadors, Tarleton Alumni Association and the Division of Institutional Advancement.

Volunteers who would like to participate in the ceremony by holding a candle in memory of a member of the Tarleton family may sign up at https://www.tarleton.edu/silvertaps/volunteer.html. Volunteers should report to Alumni Island by 6 p.m. for rehearsal.

For more information about this year’s ceremony, contact Tarleton’s Office of Community Relations at 254-968-9330 or email Sue Goodman, sgoodman@tarleton.edu.