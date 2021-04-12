SHS students fare well at UIL district academic meet
Several Stephenville High School students recently took part in the University Interscholastic League district academic meet.
Those earning points in their respective competitions include:
• Zayra Angeles, headline writing, four points.
• Arizona Barnes, mathematics, 12 points.
• Victoria Battenfield, computer applications, 10 points.
• Zoe Brigman, mathematics, four points.
• Camilla Buchanan, computer applications, four points.
• Jonathan Esqueda, current issues, six points.
• Jonathan Esqueda, social studies, 15 points.
• Avery Goodwin, number sense, 12 points.
• Bailey Heller, computer applications, eight points.
• Ellie Hodgen, copy editing, eight points.
• Jamie Keene, computer science, 12 points.
• Chinmayee Lolgondar, accounting, two points.
• Chinmayee Lolgondar, computer science, 15 points.
• Grace Lowrance, literary criticism, eight points.
• Grace Lowrance, spelling and vocabulary, four points.
• Hunter Merrill, calculator applications, 12 points.
• Hunter Merrill, social studies, eight points.
• Morgan Nations, copy editing, 10 points.
• Morgan Nations, feature writing, eight points.
• Ashlynn Nowlin, accounting, six points.
• Ashley Odom, news writing, 10 points.
• Danielle Smith, calculator applications, three points.
• Caitlin Thompson, literary criticism, 10 points.
• Kamree Tomlinson, news writing, eight points.
• Brady Tuggle, current issues, eight points.
• Brady Tuggle, social studies, four points.
• Nirjal Upadhayay, computer science, eight points.