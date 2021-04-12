SHS students fare well at UIL district academic meet

E-T staff report

Several Stephenville High School students recently took part in the University Interscholastic League district academic meet.

Those earning points in their respective competitions include:

• Zayra Angeles, headline writing, four points.

• Arizona Barnes, mathematics, 12 points.

• Victoria Battenfield, computer applications, 10 points.

• Zoe Brigman, mathematics, four points.

• Camilla Buchanan, computer applications, four points.

• Jonathan Esqueda, current issues, six points.

• Jonathan Esqueda, social studies, 15 points.

• Avery Goodwin, number sense, 12 points.

• Bailey Heller, computer applications, eight points.

• Ellie Hodgen, copy editing, eight points.

• Jamie Keene, computer science, 12 points.

• Chinmayee Lolgondar, accounting, two points.

• Chinmayee Lolgondar, computer science, 15 points.

• Grace Lowrance, literary criticism, eight points.

• Grace Lowrance, spelling and vocabulary, four points.

• Hunter Merrill, calculator applications, 12 points.

• Hunter Merrill, social studies, eight points.

• Morgan Nations, copy editing, 10 points.

• Morgan Nations, feature writing, eight points.

• Ashlynn Nowlin, accounting, six points.

• Ashley Odom, news writing, 10 points.

• Danielle Smith, calculator applications, three points.

• Caitlin Thompson, literary criticism, 10 points.

• Kamree Tomlinson, news writing, eight points.

• Brady Tuggle, current issues, eight points.

• Brady Tuggle, social studies, four points.

• Nirjal Upadhayay, computer science, eight points.