Nearing graduation, Tarleton student joins Texas Rangers program

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University senior Bridget Browning has joined the Texas Rangers Baseball Club as a College Brand Ambassador for the 2021 season.

Twelve ambassadors were selected, with Browning the only student from a university in the Texas A&M System. The other ambassadors hail from SMU, TCU, Baylor, North Texas, UTA, UTD and Texas Southern.

The College Brand Ambassador, the first program of its kind in Major League Baseball, introduces students to the ins and outs of the sports industry. While Browning’s main task is to promote the Rangers on social media, she also will participate in monthly professional development meetings and share her ideas on promotional content.

Browning saw the ambassador opportunity on Instagram and eagerly applied. Her father coached high school, and she developed a love for sports at an early age. After graduating in May, she aspires to a career in the sports industry, ideally with the Rangers.

“I chose to attend Tarleton for their communication degree in public relations and event management,” the Mesquite senior said. “My goal was to land a career in promotions or community outreach/engagement with a major sports franchise in the DFW area.”

She said she has enjoyed her time at Tarleton, and she praised her professors for helping her get where she is today: “I want to thank my professors for preparing me for post-graduation and contributing to my success.”

Her professors seem equally impressed with her.

“It is not surprising to me or anyone in our department that Bridget was selected for this amazing opportunity,” said Dr. Christopher Gearhart, head of the Communication Studies Department, where she works. “We have come to know her as a reliable and hard-working student worker in our office, and success at her KERA internship last summer only strengthened her already impressive résumé.”

Follow Bridget on Instagram @bridget.browning18.