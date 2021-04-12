Dynamic new strategic plan launches Tarleton toward 2030

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University recently unveiled a bold blueprint — Tarleton Forward 2030 — designed to enhance the student experience, foster innovation, strengthen the economy and grow the institution’s prominence as the premier comprehensive regional university in the nation.

Tarleton Forward 2030: Our Future-Focused Strategic Plan aligns with the university’s reaffirmation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges this spring.

University President James Hurley labeled the plan “student success-centric” and said it is built on John Tarleton’s vision with its “unshakable commitment to education.”

“Tarleton Forward 2030 declares our resolve to give all students the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to lead, and to stand beside them from the moment they apply,” Hurley said. “It distinguishes us as a world-class, first-choice institution and defines the core values we stand on.”

Joining the reveal remotely from Georgia, SACSCOC President Belle Wheelan acknowledged current challenges faced by all higher education institutions and called Tarleton’s plan a road map for success, with students always front and center.

“The global health crisis was a mixed blessing for institutions, interrupting activities to implement strategic plans, yet providing additional time to think about the best ways to move forward and how to do things differently,” she said.

Tarleton began initial collaborations with CampusWorks Inc., a higher education consulting firm based in Florida, in March 2020 just as the pandemic hit. A seven-month process involving students, employees, university friends and community partners resumed last September under the leadership of Dr. Credence Baker, dean of Tarleton’s College of Graduate Studies.

The plan’s goals, mission, vision and values emerged from focus groups, surveys and workshops, including a signature event in downtown Fort Worth where higher education and business thought leaders shared insights on university growth and the student experience.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work of everyone involved in our planning process,” Baker said. “The result is a focused, comprehensive plan that shapes our future and that will positively impact students for generations.

“It is a tangible example of how much students, employees, alumni and friends love Tarleton and are committed to a shared purpose to transform through education.”

Echoing those sentiments, Hurley spoke to the power of the Tarleton family coming together to make a difference.

“It’s what Tarleton has done since it opened in 1899, and it’s what we will keep doing in the next chapters of our history. Together, we’re transforming generations by inspiring discovery, leadership and inclusion through educational excellence.”

The plan’s Executive Summary is at https://web.tarleton.edu/tarletonforward. To watch the reveal, visit https://tarletonstate.us/tarletonforward2030.