Tarleton prepares for annual Giving Day

STEPHENVILLE — Members of the Tarleton State University family are challenged to “Be the Reason” by donating during the annual Tarleton Giving Day on Tuesday, April 13.

“More than 14,000 Tarleton students are working to become tomorrow’s professional leaders,” said Dr. Gabe Cagwin, vice president for Institutional Advancement. “That’s more than 14,000 dreams. By making a gift on Tarleton Giving Day, you can be the reason students’ dreams come true.”

Alumni, faculty, staff and friends may give to a favorite Tarleton academic program, student activity or scholarship at https://givingday.tarleton.edu.

Donations can be made online from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Administration Building. Donations also can be dropped off at Tarleton’s outreach locations in Fort Worth, Midlothian and Waco.

“Giving Day is an exciting 24 hours for Tarleton,” Cagwin said. “It’s a great way to generate community and student support through scholarships and programming and build on the vision and momentum that university President James Hurley has established.”