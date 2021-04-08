Tarleton observatory to host virtual Spring Star Party

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s College of Science and Technology will host a virtual star party at 8 p.m. Friday, April 16.

The free live-stream will originate from the observatory at Hunewell Ranch seven miles east of Stephenville. Virtual attendees will view live images and hear in real time from Tarleton astronomer Dr. Shaukat Goderya.

Historically, the observatory conducts an in-person public event in late fall and again in early spring.

Goderya’s live-stream will enable audiences to see and hear about celestial objects in the evening sky. Objects faintly or not seen by the naked eye will be magnified greatly, providing those online a rare view of planets, their moons and distant galaxies.

Tarleton students are invited to view the live-stream in the planetarium on the Stephenville campus. Seating is limited to 43, and face coverings will be required and social-distancing rules followed.

To log on, visit https://tarletonstate.us/starparty.

For more information about the event or the planetarium, visit www.tarleton.edu/planetarium/index.html.

For questions about the observatory, see www.tarleton.edu/observatory/.