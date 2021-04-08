Stephenville FFA fares well at Texas Tech Invitational

E-T staff report

Stephenville FFA's Ryan Hess finished as the sixth highest individual and the Stephenville FFA Meats Team placed fourth at the Texas Tech University Invitational held March 27 in Lubbock.

In addition, the SHS FFA livestock team came in 26th out of nearly 80 teams.

– Meats Team members that competed:

• Ryan Hess

• Kirsten Cline

• Joseph Gray

• Shayla Mader

• Daniel Corrasco

• Meiling Wade

• Mayte Perez

– Livestock Team members that competed:

• Cade Davis

• Reese Young

• Presley Koho

• Mayte Perez