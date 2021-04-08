McGregor wins HLSR Agriscience Fair

E-T staff report

Stephenville FFA's Maggie McGregor recently won the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Agriscience Fair.

McGregor worked hard on her project, raising 120 chickens and observing the effects of water additives on poultry growth.

Her family helped with experimental design, assistance running statistics, feeding and cleaning as well as moral support.

McGregor, who attends Stephenville High School where she is a member of the student council, is also Chapter Sentinel for the SHS FFA group.