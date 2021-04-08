$1,300 scholarship application open for Tarleton summer grad students

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University is investing an additional $700,000 in graduate scholarships and aid for 2021, benefiting students pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees.

As part of the investment, all new graduate students admitted and enrolled during summer 2021 will receive a guaranteed $1,300 award. Admissions applications are available at https://choose.tarleton.edu/application.

“The impact that this additional funding will have for our graduate students cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Credence Baker, dean of Tarleton’s College of Graduate Studies. “Every dollar will help propel students toward their goal of completing advanced and terminal degrees.”

The investment will assist qualifying graduate students enrolled in any of Tarleton’s master’s degree offerings or the Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership programs, which have a summer start.

“Our students need us now more than ever,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “They are investing in their future by advancing their education. Now is the time for us to invest in our students.”

Interested graduate students should complete the Tarleton Scholarship Application at www.tarleton.edu/scholarships/graduate.html and the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid at www.tarleton.edu/finaid/apply/fafsa.html.