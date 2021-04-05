Tarleton, Hill College partnership supports transfer students

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — As part of its Distinguished College Partnership, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships, from $500 to $2,000, to Hill College transfer students beginning fall 2021.

Awards will be divided between fall and spring semesters based on enrollment and will be renewable up to three years with satisfactory academic progress. Students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be enrolled at least half-time to qualify. Application fees will be waived for those with demonstrated need.

The multimillion-dollar investment aligns with the 122-year vision of Tarleton’s founder to provide a high-quality university education to those who otherwise might not have the chance.

“John Tarleton dreamed of an institution of opportunity — a comprehensive regional university,” said President James Hurley. “It’s important that we continue to deepen our historic commitment to educational attainment and affordability. Hill College students are important to us. Many who transfer will be the first in their family to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“They are destined to be our leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their future.”

The second oldest continuously operating two-year school in Texas, Hill College opened its doors in 1923. With an extension center in Burleson, a campus in Cleburne and its main location in Hillsboro, the college serves more than 4,000 students.

“We’ve had a long-term proactive partnership with Tarleton for many years,” said Hill College President Dr. Pam Boehm. “Many of our students and graduates transfer to Tarleton to work on upper-level degrees.

“I congratulate Dr. Hurley on his vision for the Distinguished College Partnership program, which will provide Hill College students additional scholarship funds to help them achieve their academic dreams.”

Tarleton, founding member of The Texas A&M University System, provides a student-focused, value-driven education marked by academic innovation and a dedication to transform today's scholars into tomorrow's leaders.