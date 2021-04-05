Stephenville High School news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Stephenville FFAers win dairy judging competition

Stephenville High School FFA's Makayla Osinga, Esmae Velsen, Hannah Holden and Taylor Williams recently won the 2021 Windthorst Dairy Judging competition. There were 34 teams in the field.

Individually, Osinga was fourth, Velsen was seventh, Holden was eighth and Williams finished in 40th.

Also competing were Alexa Gaspie and Hollis Wright.

SHS Presentation Play set for Saturday

The Stephenville High School Theatre department Presentation Play is scheduled for Saturday at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium, 1102 Stadium Drive.

The public performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the Presentation Play set to start at 7 p.m.

This year's play is "Peter Pan Jr.," a musical based on the play by Sir J.M. Barrie.

Tickets for the production are $6 each and may be purchased online at https://shstheatre.ludus.com

SHS 2021 yearbooks on sale

This is the final week to order before the staff has to have a total to submit for the 2021 yearbook.

There are about 100 yearbooks left for purchase. To order, go to balfour.com. If you can't remember if you've already purchased a book, contact yearbook adviser, Tammy Jones, at tammy.jones@sville.us and she will look it up and get back to you ASAP.

Books are $70 (prices increase throughout the year.)

Senior ads are also available and can be ordered online at balfour.com or a printable form can be found at the district's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Stephenville-High-School-Official

SHS prom set for May 15

The Stephenville High School 2021 Junior/Senior prom is scheduled for May 15.

The event will be held in Champion Hall at SHS.

More details will be provided at a later date.

SHS graduation tentatively set for May 21

Stephenville High School graduation date for the class of 2021 has been tentatively set for Friday, May 21, at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this schedule could change.

Details will be released as the date draws closer.