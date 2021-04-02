Texan Tours offer glimpse of college life at Tarleton

E-T staff report

Tarleton State University is hosting a weekend of Texan Tour campus preview days this spring that are designed for anyone interested in attending the school to experience first-hand the spirit of Tarleton.

The first tour is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9, with another planned for Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday begins with check-in from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center, followed by a welcome ceremony from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; Saturday check-in runs from 8-8:30 a.m. with the welcome ceremony at 8:3 a.m.

From 1:15 to 2 p.m. Friday (9:15-10 a.m. Saturday), there will be academic sessions in various departments across the campus. This presentation from faculty within a specific major gives more insight on the academic program, facilities, and day-to-day activities.

From 2-3 p.m. Friday (10-11 a.m. Saturday) — weather permitting — there will be a walking tour through campus to learn more about facilities, traditions, history, and campus life. Participants will be guided by a current Tarleton student.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. Saturday), there will be presentation-style sessions that give general information about housing and student financial assistance. The first session is from 3-3:30 p.m. and the second is from 3:40 to 4:10 p.m. The Saturday sessions are 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

The housing session will be held in the Nursing Building, room 107. The financial assistance meeting will be held in the Science Building, room 102. Saturday's meetings will be hosted in the same locations.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday), there will be a housing application Q&A in the Nursing Building, room 207. This meeting is reserved for students entering in Summer/Fall 2021 or Spring 2022. Students will have the opportunity to start housing applications, and receive help completing final steps for submission.

Also from 3-5 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday) there will be an admissions Q&A. This session is for general admissions questions, checking application status, starting applications, and receiving help completing an application. This will be held in the Science Building, room 208.

Other sessions scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday include:

• Honors College: Walk-in to this session to visit with the faculty and staff from the Honor’s College. Learn more about requirements, application process, and more. Held in the Honors Hall lobby.

• Corps of Cadets and ROTC: Walk-in to this session to learn more about the Tarleton Corps of Cadets and ROTC programs. Gain insight on program requirements, day-to-day life, and opportunities that these programs offer. To be held at Traditions South.

• Housing showrooms: Walk-in to these residence halls to view a housing showroom. To be held in Heritage, Hunewell and Legacy halls.

On Friday, the dining hall is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Food Court is also open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located in Barry B. Thompson Student Center.

On Saturday, the dining hall is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Food Court is also open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located in Barry B. Thompson Student Center.

For more information on the preview days and to register, visit www.tarleton.edu/welcome/fall-preview.html