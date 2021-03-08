Tarleton's Helvie-Mason receives women's organization award

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Dr. Lora Helvie-Mason, assistant vice president for Student Affairs at Tarleton State University, has been named the Texas Women in Higher Education’s Institutional Representative of the Year for 2021.

The annual award recognizes a TWHE member who has made outstanding contributions to the organization. It will be presented at the virtual TWHE Annual Conference kickoff Monday, March 22.

“Involvement with Texas Women in Higher Education has been both personally and professionally rewarding,” Helvie-Mason said. “TWHE serves as a powerful network, resource pool and collaborative space, and I am deeply honored to receive the award. Working to support our women at Tarleton has been exciting and fulfilling.”

Part of her role as the institutional representative, she explained, is to help craft programming, panels, mentoring initiatives and intentional conversations that link women to resources and to one another, “creating an overarching community of support for our women.”

Helvie-Mason works with the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and International Programs; Student Media; and Student Affairs Assessment and Strategic Initiatives and manages the Tarleton Purple Pantry and TexConnect initiatives to help address student needs.

She previously served as associate dean of the College of Liberal and Fine Arts, department head of Communication Studies, and director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion while serving as a professor in the Department of Communication Studies.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication from Purdue University with minors in communication studies and international studies. She completed her master’s in communication studies and her doctorate in adult, higher and community education from Ball State University.

“It is gratifying to serve as the Tarleton TWHE institutional representative,” she said, “to work so closely on initiatives with outstanding women, and to explore new mentoring opportunities with our dedicated faculty and staff.”

Texas Women in Higher Education is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to developing, advancing and supporting women employed at colleges and universities across the state.