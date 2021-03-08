Stephenville High School FCCLA students advance to state

E-T staff report

Educators Wendy Ivey and Christie Aparicio announced that all of their students that competed virtually at the FCCLA Region II Conference are advancing to state competition in April.

Participating students are:

• 1st Place: Faith Ivey: "Say Yes to FCS Education" Level 3

• 1st Place: Mayte Aguilar: "Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation" Level 2

• 3rd Place: Litzy Galicia: "Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation" Level 3

• 5th Place: Marisa Otero, Melissa Osornio: "Sports Nutrition" Level 2

• 1st Place and Best Overall: Kesley Hensen, Tyra Boudreaux, Valeria Sena-Villarreal: "Spotlight on Projects: Stand Up"

Camilla Buchanan and Kiran Shewmaker will be advancing as well in Family Consumer Science Assessments. Students have to score a 90 or higher on FCSA to qualify for state.

• Camilla scored 100: Creed, Mission, and Purpose

• Kiran scored 92: Creed, Mission, and Purpose