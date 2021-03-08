SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stephenville FFAers fare well in rabbit competition

E-T staff report
Competitors wait anxiously as the judges look over their rabbits recently at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Several Stephenville FFA members recently competed at the HLSR competition.

Stephenville FFA members recently competed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Rabbit show.

Justin Browder did very well in a big broken mini Rex class with his blue broken Sr. Buck named Jupiter.

• Austin Browder: Third place, Sr., White Mini Rex Buck

• Maggie McGregor: Sixth place, Jr. New Zealand Doe; fourth place, Jr. New Zealand Buck; second place, Jr. New Zealand Buck; second place, Sr. Black Satin Buck; and first place, Broken Satin Buck.

• Ethan Cullis (All Netherland Dwarf): Fourth place, Jr. Otter Doe; third place, Sr. Chestnut Buck; third place, Sr. Otter Doe; second place, Sr. Otter Buck; first place, Sr. Otter Netherland Dwarf Doe; and Netherland Dwarf Fur Champion.

• Meg McGregor: Third place, Sr. French Lop Chinchilla Doe; first place, Sr. Black Rex Buck; first place, Sr. Tortoise Netherland Dwarf; Best of Opposite Black Rex Variety; Best of Tortoise Variety; and Best of Opposite Shade Group.

• Henley Ballinger (All Mini Rex): First place, Black Sr. Buck; first and second place, Black Sr. Doe; first place, Blue Jr. Doe; first place, White Jr. Doe; first place, White Jr. Doe; second place, Sr. Otter Buck; second place, Sr. Otter Doe; second place, Jr. Otter Buck; first and fifth places, Jr. Otter Doe; fifth place, Sr. Broken Buck; third place, Sr. Broken Doe; first place, Broken Jr. Buck; second place, Jr. Broken Buck; first and second place, colored fur; first place, white fur; Best of White Variety; Best of Otter Variety; Best of Self Group; and Best of Tan Group.