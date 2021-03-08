Stephenville FFAers fare well in rabbit competition

E-T staff report

Stephenville FFA members recently competed at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Rabbit show.

Justin Browder did very well in a big broken mini Rex class with his blue broken Sr. Buck named Jupiter.

• Austin Browder: Third place, Sr., White Mini Rex Buck

• Maggie McGregor: Sixth place, Jr. New Zealand Doe; fourth place, Jr. New Zealand Buck; second place, Jr. New Zealand Buck; second place, Sr. Black Satin Buck; and first place, Broken Satin Buck.

• Ethan Cullis (All Netherland Dwarf): Fourth place, Jr. Otter Doe; third place, Sr. Chestnut Buck; third place, Sr. Otter Doe; second place, Sr. Otter Buck; first place, Sr. Otter Netherland Dwarf Doe; and Netherland Dwarf Fur Champion.

• Meg McGregor: Third place, Sr. French Lop Chinchilla Doe; first place, Sr. Black Rex Buck; first place, Sr. Tortoise Netherland Dwarf; Best of Opposite Black Rex Variety; Best of Tortoise Variety; and Best of Opposite Shade Group.

• Henley Ballinger (All Mini Rex): First place, Black Sr. Buck; first and second place, Black Sr. Doe; first place, Blue Jr. Doe; first place, White Jr. Doe; first place, White Jr. Doe; second place, Sr. Otter Buck; second place, Sr. Otter Doe; second place, Jr. Otter Buck; first and fifth places, Jr. Otter Doe; fifth place, Sr. Broken Buck; third place, Sr. Broken Doe; first place, Broken Jr. Buck; second place, Jr. Broken Buck; first and second place, colored fur; first place, white fur; Best of White Variety; Best of Otter Variety; Best of Self Group; and Best of Tan Group.