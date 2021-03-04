TSU radio station hosting podcast competition

E-T staff report

KXTR 100.7 The Planet is hosting a podcast competition available to all Tarleton students.

Tarleton's student-run radio station is giving students the chance to come up with a podcast and the station will help produce a six-episode season that will air on the Tarleton Radio Network.

"This is our way of getting the student body involved with the station as well as helping anyone that would otherwise be unable to participate in such a hobby," said Shay Navia with Tarleton Radio.

Don't know anything about putting together a podcast? The station has you covered. All that's needed is an original idea. DO NOT copy any other podcast you listen to.

The lucky winner's show will be promoted on all of the studio's social media accounts.

To apply:

• Must be a Tarleton Student to apply

• Form must be completed to be considered for selection

• Ideas most not include the use of copyright material

• Previous training is NOT required (we will provide any needed training)

• No prior work on the idea is required

The Planet plays over five decades of popular music from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. During the late night hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., the station plays some of the biggest hits in Hip-Hop and rap, both old and new.

For more information on the contest and to submit an application, visit www.kxtr.com/podcomp