Petroleum Experts renews Tarleton software suite

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Petroleum Experts Limited has renewed the user licenses for a petroleum engineering and structural geology software package the Houston-based company donated in late 2019.

The MOVE software is valued at more than $2.5 million to Tarleton State University’s Department of Chemistry, Geosciences and Physics.

Geoscientists and engineers use the MOVE suite in any geological setting and across a variety of industry sectors. At Tarleton the software is integrated directly into the curriculum where it enables students to use cutting-edge tools.

“It is a testament to the work Tarleton is doing that Petroleum Experts is willing to continue this dynamic partnership,” said Dr. Gabriel Cagwin, vice president of Tarleton’s Division of Institutional Advancement. “This industry-specific software helps prepare our graduates for a very competitive segment of the workforce.”

The donation specifically benefits students in Tarleton’s geoscience programs at both the undergraduate and master’s levels. The programs provide students with hands-on education for careers in geology, environmental science, petroleum geology, earth science and hydrogeology.

“It’s incredibly generous,” said department head Dr. Ryan Morgan. “We’re getting millions of dollars in top-of-the-line software to train our students so they’ll have skills to be successful beyond graduation.”

The Petroleum Experts Limited software tools let scientists in the oil and gas industry dynamically model oil reservoirs, production and injection wells, and surface pipeline networks as an integrated production system.

The MOVE suite provides a platform for integrating and interpreting data, cross-section construction, 3D model building, kinematic restoration and validation, geo-mechanical modeling, fracture modeling, fault response modeling, and fault and stress analysis.