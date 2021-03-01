SHS art students earn accolades in Regional Visual Arts Scholastic event
Recently, Stephenville High School art students participated virtually in the 2021 Regional Visual Arts Scholastic event. More than half of the SHS entries received the highest ranking of 4 while nine of those were perfect scores.
State Qualifiers advancing to Area (those receiving perfect scores denoted by *):
• Savannah Rhodes
• Leanne Nguyen*
Ranking of 4 at Regional Event:
• Laura Buchanan
• Kiley Chapman*
• Terran Cummings
• Kacie Everett*
• Ashley Garcia*
• Bethzy Garcia*
• Saylor Hildebrandt*
• Yara Lopez
• Grace Lowrance
• Fatima Loyola
• Keidra Mills
• Alejandro Reyes
• Maya Saldivar
• Morgan Thompson
• Danna Villareal
• Vivian Vu
• Meiling Wade*
• Morgan Wells
• Ella Whatley*
• Emily Whitworth*
The public will be able to see all of the artwork these students have produced this year soon with the upcoming launch of the program's virtual gallery.