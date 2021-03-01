SHS art students earn accolades in Regional Visual Arts Scholastic event

E-T staff report

Recently, Stephenville High School art students participated virtually in the 2021 Regional Visual Arts Scholastic event. More than half of the SHS entries received the highest ranking of 4 while nine of those were perfect scores.

State Qualifiers advancing to Area (those receiving perfect scores denoted by *):

• Savannah Rhodes

• Leanne Nguyen*

Ranking of 4 at Regional Event:

• Laura Buchanan

• Kiley Chapman*

• Terran Cummings

• Kacie Everett*

• Ashley Garcia*

• Bethzy Garcia*

• Saylor Hildebrandt*

• Yara Lopez

• Grace Lowrance

• Fatima Loyola

• Keidra Mills

• Alejandro Reyes

• Maya Saldivar

• Morgan Thompson

• Danna Villareal

• Vivian Vu

• Meiling Wade*

• Morgan Wells

• Ella Whatley*

• Emily Whitworth*

The public will be able to see all of the artwork these students have produced this year soon with the upcoming launch of the program's virtual gallery.