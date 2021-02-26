FFA students take part in rabbit show

E-T staff report

Several Stephenville High School students recently took part in the San Angelo Rabbit Show.

Austin Browder represented Stephenville FFA well with his Mini Rex (Hotshot).

Justin Browder was 8th in a large class with his Mini Rex (Jupiter).

Maggie McGregor was third in a tough class with her Satin (Pepper).

Meg McGregor was 8th with her Netherland Dwarf (Bubba) and second with her French Lop (Missy).

All four competed in showmanship and did well with Maggie McGregor named the Senior Showmanship Champion.