Yellow Jackets band hosts regional solo, ensemble contest

Compiled by Michael Childs

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jacket Band hosted the UIL Region 7 solo and ensemble contest on Saturday and had a very successful day. The SHS band hosted 15 1A-4A bands at this state-qualifying event.

Members of the band performed nine solos and 13 ensembles. Of those performances, 16 earned 1st division rating medals and six earned 2nd division ratings. Ten of the 1st division performances will be advancing to state.

Students advancing to the Texas State UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest will compete in May.

Solos earning 1st division ratings:

• Laura Carter – Bassoon

• Wesley Guinn – Alto saxophone

• Justin Beamsley – Trumpet – advancing to State

• Carter Cole – Trumpet – advancing to State

• Arizona Barnes – Trombone – advancing to State

• Lesley Lara – Euphonium

Ensembles earning 1st division ratings:

• Jazz Ensemble

• Flute Quartet – (advancing to state) Olivia Burrows, Elizabeth Cochran, Gabby Mullins, Sydney Nguyen

• Clarinet quartet – (advancing to state) Mayte Aguilar, Felissa Barron, Tessa Drew, Bryson Jones

• Flute Choir – (advancing to state) Olivia Burrows, Elzabeth Cochran, Nora Koch, Gabby Mullins, Sydney Nguyen

• Clarinet Choir – (advancing to state) Mayte Aguilar, Felisa Barron, Jacob Davis, Tessa Drew, Diana Estrada, Bryson Jones, Kameron Pritchard, Ben Wood

• Saxophone quintet – (advancing to state) Jace Carrillo, Miguel Chavez, Caleb Cantu, Wesley Guinn, Eli Ratliff

• Brass quintet – (advancing to state) Henry Betz, Gustavo Canales, Carter Cole, Aidan Espinoza, Jared Parsons – advancing to State

• Trombone choir – (advancing to state) Arizona Barnes, Ellie Hodgen, Emery Nehring, Paul Nguyen, Jared Parsons, Justin Stephens, Jeffrey Swatsell, Laine Willingham

Solos earning 2nd division ratings:

• Nora Koch – Flute

• Gia Riley – Flute

• Matthew McKenzie – Euphonium

• Jose Alvarez – Tuba

Ensembles earning 2nd division ratings:

• Flute Quartet – Nicole Islas, Brooklyn Nguyen, Gia Riley, Tailor Manasvi

• Saxophone Quartet – Josh Donwerth, Andre Gujardo, Jace Patton, Caleb Cantu

