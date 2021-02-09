Tarleton MBA recognized as one of Texas' most affordable

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University's master of business administration program has been recognized as one of the state’s most affordable MBAs in 2021 by BestValueSchools.org.

The 30-hour program includes two tracks. For working individuals, the traditional track lets them pursue their degree while managing work/life balance. For those who want to complete the program as soon as possible, the fast track wraps everything up in one year.

An intense experience, courses are sequenced to immerse students in a rigorous curriculum and maximize their opportunity for engagement.

While both tracks are offered 100% online, the College of Business is expanding the program in Fort Worth to include the HyFlex option. Students then could alternate between face to face and online.

“One of the benefits of the pandemic has been that it has forced us to rethink how we offer classes,” said Dr. Joseph H. Schuessler, associate dean of the College of Business. “One of those innovations has been the idea that we can offer our MBA program in a highly flexible, HyFlex format that appeals both to online as well as face-to-face students. We think this will be very attractive to students and allow us to expand our recruitment of international students as well.”

Recognized as an affordable yet lucrative degree, an MBA helps position for advancement within an organization.