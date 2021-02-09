Tarleton, Maypearl ISD agreement to benefit MHS seniors

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Maypearl Independent School District and Tarleton State University agreed recently to a partnership to help MISD seniors get their college education.

The Maypearl ISD Board of Trustees and Tarleton leaders finalized a plan offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25% of Maypearl High School graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“We firmly believe that students in the top 25% at Maypearl High School are prepared to succeed,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “This partnership allows them guaranteed admission and is the next step in our relationship with Maypearl ISD to provide a high-quality university experience to students in our own backyard.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“Tarleton has a rich tradition of academic success, and we are grateful for the chance to provide our students with this opportunity,” said Maypearl High School Principal Eric Janszen. “While this partnership will benefit all MISD students, it especially targets first-generation college students by breaking down admission barriers.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.