Stephenville High School newspaper students compete in ILPC contest

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School newspaper class recently participated in the Interscholastic League Press Conference against schools from all over Texas.

There were 6,000 entries and students competed in Editorial Writing, News Writing, Feature Writing, Copy Editing, and Headlines.

"Please congratulate these students if you have them in class or see them in the halls," said Vickie Amos, English II, professional communications, UIL headline and copy editing coach, in a social media post.

The results from the contest are as follows:

• Copy Editing: Ellie Hodgen, first place; Emilee Gurrola, ninth place

• Editorial Writing: Morgan (Lou) Nations, sixth place.

• Feature Writing: Morgan Nations, seventh place.

• Headline: Zayra Angeles, eighth place.