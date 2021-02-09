SHS choir students advancing to state after hosting regional competition

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School choir hosted the Region 7 South Zone UIL Solo & Ensemble contest on Saturday at Henderson Junior High.

"I'm so proud of these kids who prepared this music in the shortest about of time we've ever had and in a pandemic no less," said head choir director Arielle Sword in a social media post. "Please congratulate them on their success and for those that will advance to the state round to be completed in May."

Stephenville High School choir students performed 20 solos with 17 receiving a 1st division rating, two receiving a 2nd division rating, and one receiving a 3rd division rating.

In addition, four ensembles performed and all received a 1st division rating.

Solos:

Class 1, 1st division rating - advancing to State Solo & Ensemble

• Arizona Barnes

• Sadey Fronterhouse

• Weston Henry

• Suellyn Hunter

• Adyson Jergins

• Olivia Leinhauser

• Cameron Mayo

• Hunter Merrill

• Jennifer Montero

• Nathaniel Morrow

• Mila Saldivar

• Piper Slawson

• Emily Whitworth

Class 2, 1st division rating

• Nathan McMullin

• Gia Riley

Class 3, 1st division rating

• Kyler Dowell

• Mia McCray

Ensembles

Class 1 ensemble, 1st division rating - advancing to State Solo & Ensemble

• Weep O Mine Eyes: Heath Frisina, Sadey Fronterhouse, Taylor Hefner, Adyson Jergins, Olivia Leinhauser, Nathan McMullin, Madison Montemayor, and Michelle Rodriguez

• Jenny: Arizona Barnes, Morgan Jones, Cameron Mayo, Isabella Pena, Gia Riley, Mila Saldivar, Karsen Salyards, and Hannah Whaley

Class 2 ensemble, 1st division rating

• How Merrily We Live: Charleigh Feuerbacher, Hannah Gresham, Hadley Herbst, Suellyn Hunter, and Samantha Warren

• Honey-Little 'Lize Medley: Nate Barry, Jackson McGowan, Nathaniel Morrow, Zane Ray, and Zackary Villarreal

Additional solos receiving a 2nd or 3rd division rating:

• Isabella Pena

• Dominick Lascano

• Ruben McPherson