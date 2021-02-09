SHS art students earn recognition in national contest

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School art students recently found out the results from their first virtual art competition of the year, according to SHS art teacher Liz Stearnes.

Vivian Vu and Morgan Wells both received national recognition in the Scholastic Art and Writing competition.

This year, there were more than 320,000 entries in 30 categories including everything from painting and mixed media to jewelry and poetry.

According to its website, the Scholastic Art and Writing Competition is "the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens."

"The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were founded in 1923 and, for nearly a century, have inspired bold ideas in creative teens throughout the country."

For more information on the competition, visit www.artandwriting.org