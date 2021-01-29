Tarleton nursing professor earns award for excellence

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Chiquesha Davis has been named an Excellence in End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium Award winner for 2020.

Dr. Davis has been a part of the Tarleton faculty for six months. An assistant professor, she heads the Department of Post-Licensure Nursing.

She earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Tarrant County College and her undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees from UT Tyler.

“I feel very honored to be chosen for this prestigious award,” she said. “I have a passion for being sure nursing students and nurses are prepared to handle the emotional reactions of a patient dying.

“Being in a pandemic, ELNEC is ever more needed for the healthcare profession student, nurse and families. I am glad my research was noticed to improve nursing students’ stress, anxiety and attitude toward caring for the end-of-life patient.”

Dr. Davis was recognized as a Texas Nursing Association DNP Fellow in 2018, earned the 2014 Methodist Charlton Medical Center Nursing Excellence Award, and was listed in Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges in 2001.

“Dr. Davis’ contributions to evidence-based practices in quality end-of-life care demonstrate her commitment to improving nursing care for our communities,” said Dr. Sally Lewis, Dean of Tarleton’s College of Health Sciences and Human Services. “We are so proud that she has been recognized for her important work.”

Begun in 2000, the End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) is a national and international initiative to improve palliative care. It is a collaboration between City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing in Washington, D.C.

The project, administered by City of Hope, provides undergraduate and graduate nursing faculty, staff development educators and specialty nurses in pediatrics, oncology, critical care and geriatrics with training in palliative care. They then teach this essential information to nursing students, practicing nurses and other healthcare professionals.

For more information on Tarleton's School of Nursing, part of the College of Health Sciences and Human Services, visit www.tarleton.edu/nursing/index.html.