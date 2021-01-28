Rodriguez named to All-State Choir

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School Choir announced this week that Michelle Rodriguez has earned the honor of being named a Texas All-State Musician.

"Despite the innumerable challenges encountered throughout this school year, 2021 All-Staters remained committed to their personal musical development," reads a statement from the Texas Music Educators Association. "They demonstrated the very perseverance and dedication that ongoing participation in a music program fosters."

The students involved in this process have been learning music and competing since the beginning of the school year, culminating in the Area contest in which students submitted their virtual recordings by Jan. 13 and judges and the TMEA organization finalized the rankings on Jan 17.

Area results are:

• Mila Saldivar: 12th chair

• Karsen Salyards: 19th chair

• Emily Whitworth: 23rd chair

• Cameron Mayo: fifth chair (first alternate)

• Sadey Fronterhouse: 17th chair

• Piper Slawson: 24th chair

• Michelle Rodriguez: fourth chair (All-State Choir)

• Nathan McMullin: fifth chair (first alternate)

• Nathaniel Morrow: ninth chair

• Hunter Merrill: 15th chair