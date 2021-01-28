Beamsley named to 4-A All-State Band

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jacket Band announced this week that Justin Beamsley has been named to the 4-A All-State Band.

Beamley was chosen for this honor in competitive virtual auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels.

This is his first time to perform as a member of the ATSSB All-State Band.

Beamsley will rehearse and perform with the All-State Band in June at Melissa High School.

Region Jazz Clinic

The region jazz clinic and concert is being held this weekend in Eastland. The jazz ensemble is taking eight students for rehearsals and a performance scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

Students attending are: Justin Beamsley, Gustavo Canales, Miguel Chavez, Carter Cole, Landon Dyches, Wesley Guinn, Paul Nguyen and Jared Parsons.