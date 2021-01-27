Tarleton adopts technology to modernize faculty hiring, advancement

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has adopted Faculty Search and Review, Tenure and Promotion modules from Interfolio, provider of the leading Faculty Information System for colleges and universities.

With the new platform, faculty, applicants and administrators benefit from consistent, digital workflows.

“As we look to strategically recruit faculty and increase faculty diversity, we realized we needed a system designed for academia, and Faculty Search meets that need,” said Diane Taylor, associate provost of Curriculum Assessment and Faculty Affairs. “Our manual process for review, promotion and tenure — first on paper, then as .pdfs — was no longer serving us. We needed a digital-first approach to efficiently manage this committee-driven work.”

Tarleton’s use of Interfolio’s Review, Tenure and Promotion (RPT) module will streamline the faculty advancement process, eliminating delays and administrative burdens for those involved.

Additionally, it will increase consistency and confidentiality with managed access to faculty documents. Known for attracting high-quality faculty, Tarleton will adopt Faculty Search to ease the application process for candidates and streamline the experience for hiring committees.

“With Tarleton’s continued growth, Interfolio will simplify many of our processes,” said Dr. Nathan Heller, interim associate provost and professor of management.

“We are happy to extend our collaboration with The Texas A&M University System with this new partnership with Tarleton State University,” said Interfolio CEO Andrew Rosen. “Supporting an institution’s strategic goals — including faculty talent, diversity and advancement — is our main priority.”

Conceived by academics for academics, Interfolio is an education technology company headquartered in Washington, D.C., and Cambridge, England. Founded in 1999, it operates the acclaimed Faculty Information System, the Researchfish impact assessment platform for funders and research organizations, and the widely used Dossier service for individual scholars.

For more information, contact team@interfolio.com or visit www.interfolio.com.