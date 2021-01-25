Tarleton's Promise Program helps incoming freshmen with funding

E-T staff report

This fall, the Tarleton Promise Program will help students achieve a greater chance at success.

Federal Pell Grant students in the top 25% of their high school class, or GPA equivalent, are eligible for the Tarleton Promise to cover the remaining bill after a qualifying student's scholarships and grants are applied to their account.

The Promise will pay for tuition, required fees (including parking), room and board, and provides a semesterly allowance of $600 for text books.

To be considered for the Tarleton Promise program the student must complete Tarleton's General Scholarships Application and FAFSA application. The award is renewable for up to four years as long as the eligibility requirements are met each year the student attends Tarleton.

Requirements for the Tarleton Promise Program include:

• Must be a Texas resident

• Must be an incoming Tarleton freshman student

• Must be enrolled full-time (minimum of 12 hours each long semester)

• Must live on campus (in order to have room and board costs covered)

• Full Pell grant eligibility (i.e. $0 Estimated Family Contribution.) This information can be found on the Student Aid Report that a student will receive after completing the FAFSA

• Must be in the top 25% of graduating high school class. If the high school doesn't rank, Tarleton will use other factors to determine top quarter equivalent standing (primarily high school GPA)

• Successful completion and submission of the Tarleton Scholarship Application and the FAFSA

For more information on the Tarleton Promise Program, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/tarleton-promise.html