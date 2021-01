SHS DECA students advance to state competition

E-T staff report

Twenty-seven Stephenville High School DECA members participated in the virtual District Career Development Conference in December. This was an unusual setting as students took an online test at SHS and also recorded a presentation on Zoom/YouTube to be submitted to District judges.

Twenty-two of those members earned placement at District and have qualified for State competition in March.

• Advancing in Accounting Applications: Tyler Patton and Jared Parsons

• Advancing in Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making: Aaron Atchley and Caitlin Thompson; and Isabella Pena and Mia Tucker

• Advancing in Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making: Zoe Brigman and Miguel Chavez

• Advancing in Financial Services Team Decision Making: Sydney Nguyen and Alexes Thurman; and Remington Back and Nirjal Upadhayay

• Advancing in Food Marketing Series: Angelica Rivas

• Advancing in Hospitality Services Team Decision Making: Jordan Beyer and Kacie Everett

• Advancing in Marketing Management Team Decision Making: Danielle Smith and Morgan Thompson

• Advancing in Sports & Entertainment Team Decision Making: Daniel Osornio and Melissa Osornio

• Advancing in Sports & Entertainment Marketing Series: Ulhas Bhandari

• Advancing in Start Up Business Plan: Chinmayee Lalgondar and Ellie Hodgen

• Other students competing in district include: Hunter Merrill, Braden Fowler, Shayla Mader, Arianna Rosati and Jeremiah Smith