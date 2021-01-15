TSU closed for MLK Day, spring '21 semester starts Tuesday

E-T staff report

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Tarleton State University administrative offices are closed Monday, Jan. 18.

The Dick Smith Library, Student Health and Counseling Center, Tarleton Alumni Association Office and the university’s Welcome Center also will close, as will Tarleton’s W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber and the Dora Lee Langdon Cultural & Educational Center in Granbury.

Three Tarleton areas will be open Monday: Recreational Sports Center, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; dining hall, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; and campus bookstore in the Student Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

In the event of an emergency on campus, contact the University Police Department at (254) 968-9265 or dial 911.

All Tarleton campus locations resume normal operating hours on Tuesday for the first day of the Spring 2021 semester.

Tarleton’s Spring 2021 semester will be a hybrid of in-person and on-campus classes.

"Together we will reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 and create a safe place to learn, to live, to work. We’re in this together, and together we will overcome," reads a statement on the school's website.

Hybrid/HyFlex classes will also be an option for TSU students. These are unique delivery modes that blend multiple forms of instruction: face-to-face in classroom, face-to-face remote synchronous interactive classes, and remote asynchronous classes (this mode is available with instructor approval ONLY). All modes will be used simultaneously.

All students are required to complete an online COVID-19 training and certification course (or recertification course if a returning student) no later than the first day of class regardless of campus location or class delivery.

"If you are returning to campus before the first day of class, you must complete the training prior to arrival. Students who do not complete the required course, will not be allowed to attend face-to-face classes, events and activities. The training is available on your Canvas Course Dash Board. Simply log in to Canvas," reads the TSU website.

As a state institution of higher education, TSU relies on Gov. Greg Abbot’s executive orders and information from The Texas A&M University System to guide decisions related to COVID-19 safety. Other non-regulatory guidance from the CDC and best practices will be considered as well.

For more information on the upcoming spring semester, visit web.tarleton.edu/roadmap/