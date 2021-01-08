Tarleton receives $1.5 million for nursing scholarships

TSU Newsroom

Retired Air Force Col. Charles Leigon decided years ago that he wanted his legacy to include helping Tarleton State University nursing students. In fact, he gifted the third-largest cash donation in university history.

Final steps were taken in early December when Tarleton received $1.5 million from Col. Leigon’s estate to make that legacy a reality. This is in addition to property donations, valued around $500,000, made in concert with the 40th anniversary of Tarleton’s nursing program in 2016.

“My father recognizes the need for more highly skilled nurses,” Russell Leigon said on the occasion of the initial bequest in 2016. “He believes the program at Tarleton offers some of the best education and training in the state. It’s the kind of win-win that does my father proud.”

“Col. Leigon’s gift will have a profound and lasting impact on creating additional access and opportunity for our students,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “It is a great honor to recognize his remarkable legacy and contributions to higher education in Texas.

“He and his family are valued partners in our shared desire to become the premier comprehensive regional university in the nation.”

An alumnus as well as benefactor, Col. Leigon earned Tarleton’s 2018 Civility with Integrity Award for “significant contributions to the betterment of society through character, forthrightness, honorable actions and commitment to the well-being of others."