New COVID-19 relief bill offers help for Tarleton students

Included in the federal coronavirus relief package passed in December is more than $22 billion for higher education. For Tarleton State University, that means extra help for students financially impacted by COVID-19 and assistance with institutional expenses incurred because of the pandemic.

The new relief package — the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act — is part of the larger Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021. Individual university allocations will be announced later.

“Tarleton students are resilient and focused on completing their education despite these unprecedented times and the challenges of the pandemic,” said Tarleton Chief Financial Officer Lori Beaty. “CRRSA funds will help ensure that those impacted by COVID-19 receive essential and timely assistance.”

Tarleton is creating a webpage to keep students updated on CRRSA Act funding and provide a link. Applications open Tuesday, Jan. 12. Watch for more information at www.tarleton.edu/roadmap.

“I am proud of the collaborative work of Tarleton’s support staff to quickly and efficiently respond to meeting student financial need during the CARES Act distribution,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “The addition of CRRSA funding could not come at a better time and make an even greater impact in assisting students.

“This unprecedented pandemic continues to create financial hardship. That’s why it is imperative that we continue our commitment to provide access, opportunity and a more affordable Tarleton degree. I encourage our students who have financial need to apply.”