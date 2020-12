Yellow Jacket musicians earn placement in region band

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Several Yellow Jacket Band members participated in the region band auditions recently. This was an unusual setting in that the auditions were held virtually for the first time.

Fifth-two students earned placement in the region band and 25 will advance to the area round in January.

Region audition results:

– Flute

• Olivia Burrows – 5th chair Honors Band – Area

– Clarinet

• Tessa Drew – 1st chair Honors Band – Area

• Felisa Barron – 2nd chair Honors Band – Area

• Bryson Jones – 3rd chair Honors Band – Area

• Mayte Aguilar – 4th chair Honors Band – Area

• Kameron Pritchard – 9th chair Honors Band – Area

• Ben Wood 6th chair Symphonic Band – Area

– Bass Clarinet

• Jacob Davis – 3rd chair Symphonic Band – Area

• Diana Estrada – 1st chair Concert Band

– Bassoon

• Laura Carter – 1st chair Honors Band – Area

• Alexes Thurman – 1st chair Symphonic Band

– Alto Saxophone

• Miguel Chavez – 1st chair Honors Band – Area

• Wesley Guinn – 5th chair Honors Band – Area

• Dyson Shumaker – 2nd chair Symphonic Band

• Eli Ratliff – 3rd chair Concert Band

• Andre Guajardo – 1st alternate

– Tenor Saxophone

• Elliott Nehring – 2nd chair Concert Band

– Baritone Saxophone

• Jace Carrillo – 1st chair Symphonic Band – Area

• Caleb Cantu – 2nd chair Concert Band

– Trumpet

• Carter Cole – 1st chair Honors Band – Area

• Gustavo Canales – 3rd chair Honors Band – Area

• Justin Beamsley – 6th chair Honors Band – Area

• Phillip Wiggins – 7th chair Symphonic Band

• Luis Vargas – 1st alternate

– French Horn

• Austin Jergins – 5th chair Symphonic Band

– Trombone

• Arizona Barnes – 3rd chair Honors Band – Area

• Paul Nguyen – 2nd chair Symphonic Band – Area

• Jeffrey Swatsell – 4th chair Symphonic Band – Area

• Justin Stephens – 7th chair Symphonic Band

– Euphonium

• Jared Parsons – 2nd chair Honors Band – Area

• Matthew McKenzie – 3rd chair Honors Band – Area

• Leslie Lara – 3rd chair Symphonic Band

– Tuba

• Jose Alvarez – 4th chair Symphonic Band – Area

• Daniel Angeles – 5th chair Symphonic Band

• Trunks Reeves – 3rd chair Concert Band

• Aidan Espinoza - 5th chair Concert Band

– Percussion

• Tyler Tucker – 2nd chair Honors Band – Area

• Luke Barry – 4th chair Honors Band – Area

• Kate Leach – 5th chair Honors Band – Area

• Luke Blackburn – 6th chair Honors Band – Area

• Callie Wells – 7th chair Honors Band

• Curtis Jenkins – 9th chair Honors Band

• Abbey Blackburn – 1st chair Symphonic Band

• Hayden DiJulio – 2nd chair Symphonic Band

• Zoe Richards – 3rd chair Symphonic Band

• Savana Akins – 5th chair Symphonic Band

• Aaron Atchley – 6th chair Symphonic Band

• Hunter Merrill – 7th chair Symphonic Band

• Chinmayee Lalgondar – 8th chair Symphonic Band

• Landon Dyches – 1st chair Concert Band

• Holden Gerhardt – 2nd chair Concert Band

• Trinity Pack – 2nd alternate