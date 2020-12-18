Tarleton named among Texas' best online colleges, universities

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Tarleton State University has been named among Texas' best online colleges and universities by www.edsmart.org.

"Online colleges in Texas offer different incentives, such as free textbooks for undergraduates or special tuition rates for active military and veterans, to ensure students have every opportunity to succeed," according to information posted on edsmart.org. "The same faculty that teach on-campus often teach their subject’s online course as well, which means the virtual courses are just as comprehensive as they are accessible.

EDsmart assesses online colleges in Texas based on data that covers four main areas:

• Cost (average net price)

• Academic quality (graduation rate)

• Student satisfaction (retention rate)

• Salary after attending (the median earnings of former students who received federal financial aid, at 10 years after entering the school)

All data is gathered from the U.S. Department of Education websites, College Scorecard and College Navigator.

Each data point is ranked with equal weight. Schools receive a weighted overall ranking score that serves as a culmination of each of the four areas mentioned above, with 100 being the highest possible score, according to the website.

In the case of a tie, the average net price is the determining factor for which school receives a higher rank. Essentially, the lower the net price, the higher the school is ranked.

Tarleton State University was ranked 20 out of more than 30 best online schools in the state of Texas by EDSmart.

TSU is an affiliate of the Texas A&M University System. Established in 1899 in Stephenville, the university is a public institution that comprises seven different schools of study and four environmental study programs, as well as a School of Engineering.

With three additional campus locations in Fort Worth, Midlothian, and Waco, the university is able to accommodate more than 13,000 students. In total, Tarleton offers 66 bachelor’s degrees, 41 professional certifications, 27 master’s degrees, two doctoral degrees, and two associate’s degrees.

With an overall score of 91.2, the breakdown of TSU's scoring is as follows:

• Average net price: $17,707

• Retention rate: 68%

• Graduation rate: 55%

• Salary after attending: $62,600

— College Quick Facts

• Global Ranking: 5211

• National Ranking (USA): 1069

— Average Tuition

• In state: $7,140

• Out of state: $18,851

— Undergraduate Program

• The undergraduate program runs 66 different course tracks to award bachelor’s degrees. Nine online class options are available, as well.

— Graduate Program

The graduate program presents students with the opportunity to choose from 27 unique master’s degrees, with 10 of the 27 made accessible entirely online. There are also two doctoral degrees offered, one in liberal and fine arts and the other in education.

— Online Program

The online system does not support any of the doctoral-level degrees. However, students can earn nine undergraduate and ten master’s degrees through Tarleton’s virtual program.

Best Online Colleges in Texas Rankings for 2019-20

1. Texas A&M University-College Station

2. Texas Tech University

3. University of Houston

4. University of St. Thomas

5. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

6. University of North Texas

7. LeTourneau University

8. The University of Texas at Arlington

9. Texas Woman’s University

10. Sam Houston State University

11. University of the Incarnate Word

12. The University of Texas of the Permian Basin

13. The University of Texas at San Antonio

14. Stephen F Austin State University

15. The University of Texas at El Paso

16. Houston Baptist University

17. University of Houston-Downtown

18. Dallas Baptist University

19. Midwestern State University

20. Tarleton State University

21. Southwestern Adventist University

22. West Texas A & M University

23. Texas A&M University-Commerce

24. The University of Texas at Tyler

25. South Texas College

26. Angelo State University

27. University of Houston-Victoria

28. Southwestern Assemblies of God University

29. Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi

30. Lamar University

31. Concordia University – Texas

32. Texas A & M University-Texarkana

33. Wayland Baptist University