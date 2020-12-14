SUBSCRIBE NOW
TSU bids farewell to Fall 2020 grads

Tarleton State University graduates give each other a high-five during commencement ceremonies held last weekend at Memorial Field.
A Tarleton graduates shows her school spirit by displaying the university logo on her mortar board during last weekend's commencement ceremonies at Memorial Field.
A Tarleton State University graduate gives a shout-out to her family and friends during last weekend's commencement ceremonies held at Memorial Field.
Tarleton State University graduates stand as they prepare to receive their diplomas during last weekend's commencement ceremonies at Memorial Field.
Tarleton graduates show their school spirit during last weekend's commencement ceremonies held at Memorial Field.
Tarleton State University graduates line up to receive their diplomas during last weekend's commencement ceremonies at Memorial Field.

Tarleton State University’s sent hundreds of graduates into the world during commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, at Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

The Friday morning ceremony honored students graduating from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the College of Business, and the College of Health Sciences and Human Studies. An afternoon celebration honored graduates of the College of Graduate Studies.

The Saturday morning ceremony honored students graduating from the College of Education, the College of Liberal and Fine Arts, and the College of Science and Technology.