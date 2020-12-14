TSU bids farewell to Fall 2020 grads

Photos from Tarleton State University

Tarleton State University’s sent hundreds of graduates into the world during commencement ceremonies held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, at Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

The Friday morning ceremony honored students graduating from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the College of Business, and the College of Health Sciences and Human Studies. An afternoon celebration honored graduates of the College of Graduate Studies.

The Saturday morning ceremony honored students graduating from the College of Education, the College of Liberal and Fine Arts, and the College of Science and Technology.