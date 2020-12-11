Tarleton's Del Carmen selected to serve on IACP Committee

From TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University professor Dr. Alex del Carmen has been reappointed to the International Association of Chiefs of Police Human and Civil Rights Committee.

“Being selected and reappointed is an extraordinary honor,” said Del Carmen, associate dean and professor in the College of Liberal Arts’ School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies. He also heads the recently created Institute for Predictive Data Analytics in Criminal Justice at Tarleton.

As a member of the committee, made up of individuals specializing in human and civil rights, he will continue to review relevant materials, initiate recommendations to the chair before committee meetings, and serve as a subject matter expert from whom the IACP leadership and staff can draw advice, insights and technical expertise.

Del Carmen has a PhD in criminology and criminal justice from Florida State University and is the author of several articles and books, including “Racial Profiling in America” in 2008 and this year’s “Racial Profiling in Policing: Beyond the Basics.”

He serves as a federal monitor on behalf of the United States Courts in Puerto Rico and was named a Fulbright Specialist by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and World Learning in 2018.

The IACP is the largest police leadership association in the world, with members hailing from five continents.

The appointment term extends through the conclusion of the organization’s 2022 annual conference.