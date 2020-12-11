SHS offering class exemptions for Fall 2020 semester

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School recently announced it is offering an exemption plan for the Fall 2020 semester, "designed to stimulate students to their very best scholastic efforts."

"In order to establish an incentive, yet maintain student academic preparation for future educational experiences," SHS is offering the exemption plan, according to a social media post.

The plan aims to guide students to make good decisions for the real-world situations that call for punctuality and good citizenship, the post states.

Those eligible for the exemption include:

• Seniors in all classes for the fall semester if criteria are met.

• Juniors in four classes for the fall semester if criteria are met.

• Sophomores in three elective classes for the fall semester if criteria are met.

• Freshmen in two elective classes for the fall semester if criteria are met.

Exemptions must meet the following criteria:

• 75 or above semester average

• No failing six weeks average per class for the entire academic year

• Completion of all requirements of the class (all assignments turned in)

• No zeros on any assignment

• All fines and fees paid prior to exam

• Must not have been truant in that class

• No more than 15 unexcused absences (absences that do not count include X, EDN, DDN, VQ, V)

Additionally, students must have no disciplinary infractions resulting in the following:

• suspension

• placement in an alternative classroom setting

• placement in ISS

• No outstanding detention hours

• No outstanding attendance hours

Students may choose to take an exam to better their grade. If criteria is met to exempt, the exam grade will only be used if it helps the student.