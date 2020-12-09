Tarleton, Allen ISD partner on admission, scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to Allen High School seniors who graduate in the top 50% of their class.

The Allen Independent School District and Tarleton leaders cemented the agreement last week.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for these students and application fees for those who qualify. The university will offer scholarships of at least $1,000 each year to Allen’s top graduates.

“Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who want more than classroom knowledge. They want know-how. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality university experience.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with school districts in the region.

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with Tarleton State University, which offers even more opportunities for our Allen ISD graduates,” said district Superintendent Robin Bullock. “By providing Allen High School students a clear path to higher education, we are aligning with our district goal of preparing our students to become future ready for success.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.