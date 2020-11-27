Tarleton, Marine Military Academy join forces to benefit MMA grads

From Tarleton State University

STEPHENVILLE — The top 25% of the graduating class at Marine Military Academy in Harlingen has scholarship opportunities and guaranteed admission to Tarleton State University thanks to an agreement announced recently.

Marine Military Academy is a college-preparatory boarding school for young men in grades 7-12 with an optional postgraduate year. Since 1965, MMA is the only private school in the world based on the traditions and values of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“We’re very excited to partner with Marine Military Academy to ensure that some of the best students in Texas have the opportunity to pursue their dream of a university degree,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Together we are investing in the success and well-being of today’s students, destined to be tomorrow’s leaders.”

The partnership goes into effect with the 2021-22 academic year. The agreement waives American College Test (ACT) or Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) requirements for MMA students in the top quarter of their class, as well as application fees for students who qualify.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for some of our young men,” said Col. Christopher Dowling, MMA Superintendent. “Thank you for the great prospect of having some of them attend Tarleton State University.”

Tarleton has developed similar agreements with other schools in the state.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with Marine Military Academy and the potential of having some of the outstanding young men attend Tarleton and join our Corps of Cadets program,” said Col. Kenny Weldon, Commandant of Cadets and Dean of the Leadership and Military College at Tarleton. “MMA is globally recognized as a premier college-preparatory school, and cadets come from 27 states and 17 countries.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.