FFAers advance to Area IV competition

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville FFA members competed Friday at the Pecan Valley District Leadership Development Events. District Champions and Runner Ups will be advancing to the Area IV competition in Mineral Wells next Monday.

• Agriculture Issues Forum - District Champions: Brad Beaty, Tristan Hanna, Livi Leinhauser, Cameron Mayo, Autry Russell, Brady Tuggle and Esmae Velsen

• Senior Chapter Conducting - District Champions: Kirsten Cline, Joseph Gray, Klancy Hammons, Ryan Hess, Chloe Krause, Maggie McGregor, Mayte Perez, Tyler Tucker and Peyton Vanden Berge

• Senior Creed Speaking - District Champion: Maggie McGregor

• Spanish Creed Speaking - District Champion: Adan Esparza

• Greenhand Advocacy - District Runner Up: Victora Battenfield, Charleigh Feuerbacher, Mason Hayes, Brenen Jones, Kooper Vanden Berge

• Greenhand Quiz - District Runner Up: Henley Ballinger, Elija Cortez, Shayla Mader and Sterling Richmond. Shayla was also the District Champion Individual!

• Greenhand Skills Demonstration - District Runner Up: Charleigh Feuerbacher, Brenen Jones, Jaci Lane, Lexi Nelms and Kooper Vanden Berge

• Job Interview - District Runner Up: Brady Tuggle

• Senior Quiz - District Runner Up: Kirsten Cline, Ryan Hess, Mayte Perez, Peyton Vanden Berge, Allen Moreman, Jakob Stockstill and Kash Stone

• Agricultural Advocacy: 3rd Place, Cade Davis, Chloe Krause, Kyle Styron and Hudson Westbrook

• Greenhand Chapter Conducting: 4th Place, Reagan Bragg, Creese Brister, Preston Chandler, Jack Dahl, Jennifer Guerrero, Presley Koho, Morgan Millar, PD Peak, Sterling Richmond and Meiling Wade

• Greenhand Creed Speaking: 3rd Place, Morgan Millar; 6th Place, Hanna Holden

• Greenhand Radio: 3rd Place, Kaylee Fair, Leddy Guin and Jaci Lane

• Public Relations: 3rd Place, Joseph Gray, Livi Leinhauser, KK Osinga and Kyle Styron

• Radio Broadcasting: 3rd Place, Kinli Newman, Ely Taylor and Hollis Wright

• Senior Creed: 9th Place, Jalynn Groseclose