Warrant issued in convenience store robbery

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jeffrey Silvester Harper on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, according to information from Erath County Crime Stoppers.

On the night of June 27, Harper is accused of robbing the Rangers Convenience store in Stephenville at gunpoint. He is considered armed and dangerous and members of the public are encouraged not to confront him, the Crime Stoppers release states.

Harper is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 260 pounds with black/graying hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a black Dodge Charger with Texas license plate MZK-7473, the release states.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Erath County Crime Stoppers at 254-965-CASH. If the tip leads to his arrest or the recovery of the stolen money, the tipster is eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Tips may also be securely and anonymously submitted online at: www.erathcountycrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip.html