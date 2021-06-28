Suspect sought in aggravated robbery

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on Sunday, June 27, at the Wrangler’s Convenience Store located at 301 W. Lingleville.

At approximately 10 p.m., the clerk reported that a male subject entered the store, displayed a handgun, and forced him to open the register. He then left on foot in an unknown direction, according to a news release from SPD.

The male was described as an older, short, black male, wearing all black, including gloves, a face covering and sunglasses. Officers are pursuing various leads to help identify this dangerous criminal, the release states.

If anyone has information on the identity of this suspect, or has surveillance video from the area around that time please contact the Stephenville Police Department at (254) 918-1273. Anyone with information, who wishes to remain anonymous, can report that information to Erath County Crime Stoppers at (254) 965-2274.

The subject is considered armed and dangerous.