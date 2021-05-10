Pursuit through Erath County ends in arrest of two

E-T staff report

The Erath County Sheriff's Office released details of an early Saturday pursuit that led to two arrests.

On Saturday morning, an Erath County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to check on the status of a driver at the Allsup's convenience store at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 281 and Washington Street in Stephenville.

"It was reported that the driver appeared to be asleep in a motor vehicle. The deputy responded and was able to identify both a male and female in the vehicle," the release states.

While the deputy was conducting an investigation, the driver fled the scene in the vehicle and the deputy pursued.

The pursuit went northbound on U.S. Hwy 281, leaving Erath County into neighboring Palo Pinto County and ending in Hood County, the release states.

Erath County deputies were assisted by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Hood County deputies and Granbury Police Department officers.

Officers from Granbury were able to deploy spike strips, stopping the vehicle. After a short foot pursuit, the male driver, identified as Tony Aldape, 33, of Comanche, and the female passenger, identified as Magan Wilcoxin, 25, of Ranger, were both taken into custody and booked into the Erath County jail.

Aldape was charged with evading arrest and detention with a motor vehicle along with a Pardons and Parole warrant, and a possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces) warrant from Breckenridge PD.

Wilcoxin was charged with possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces) on a warrant from Breckenridge PD.

Aldape remains in the Erath County Jail, while jail records show Wilcoxin was released on a $500 bond.