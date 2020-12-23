Tarleton receives $750K to help Texas workers displaced by COVID-19

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — A $750,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will help Tarleton State University boost workers displaced by COVID-19 and assist students who stopped short of completing their undergraduate degree.

The Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program stems from $175 million given the THECB from the Governor's Emergency Educational Relief Fund - originally part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

Grant money for those who qualify will cover tuition and fees, from $500 to $2,500 per semester (spring, summer and fall 2021); most awards will be $500. Application fees will be waived for previous Tarleton students.

"Everything that has happened over the last 10 months has reshaped higher education," said Tarleton President James Hurley. "Now Tarleton must reshape our economy by helping students enhance their marketability and Texas residents displaced by the pandemic."

Students who qualify for a reskilling grant can pursue completion of a bachelor's degree in a variety of programs, including but not limited to nursing, general business, education, history, criminal justice, accounting, management, communication studies, agribusiness, marketing, human resource management, biomedical science, finance, public health, information technology, industrial technology, mechanical engineering technology, civil engineering, construction science and management.

Qualifying students must:

• affirm impact by COVID-19

• be Texas residents eligible for in-state tuition

• be admitted to Tarleton and not have been enrolled in college for the previous full semester or previous six months

• be enrolled within 12 months of completing a bachelor's degree that identifies for a high-need occupation in Tarleton's service area

• have filed the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid to attend spring or summer 2021 and/or the 2021-22 FASFA for fall 2021, indicating financial need and eligibility for federal Title IV assistance.

For more information and to apply, go to https://tarletonstate.us/reskill.