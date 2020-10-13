Erath County has 131 active cases of COVID-19 as of Oct. 8

Staff Writer

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

E-T Report

As of Oct. 9, Stephenville had nine new cases of COVID-19, with seven more in Erath County, according to a recent Earth County Emergency Management update.

Dublin has reported one new active case, according to the report.

Erath County has had a total of 863 cases, with 131 active, 724 recovered and five deaths. Currently, 25 people are hospitalized.

Of those cases, 52 fell into the 0-12 age group, 141 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 242 in the 20- to 29-year-old group.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 225 cases, and 98 were 65 years old or older.