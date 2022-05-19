TAMUS regents approve $110 million Tarleton Convocation and Event Center

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — During their meeting, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Thursday approved a $110 million capital project request to design and construct a Convocation and Event Center in the heart of Tarleton State University’s main campus.

“This is a tremendous day in Tarleton history,” said university President James Hurley. “We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of A&M System regents and Chancellor John Sharp. Today’s vote proves they’re all in for a state-of-the-art venue to propel our institution and promote our community.”

Seating up to 7,500, the multipurpose center will sport NCAA Division I basketball facilities and room for academic symposiums, conferences, conventions and concerts. Tarleton convocations, commencements and student activities will have a permanent indoor home, and Stephenville will enjoy increased revenue from community and regional events.

“A strong university has a moral and social obligation to work with its community to deliver an outstanding higher education while spurring economic development and improving regional quality of life,” Dr. Hurley said. “We’re doing that. Let the designing begin!”

A founding member of The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton transforms generations by inspiring discovery, leadership and inclusion through teaching and research. Degree programs for more than 14,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, at RELLIS Academic Alliance in Bryan, and online emphasize real world learning that addresses regional needs while sustaining the values of excellence, integrity and respect.