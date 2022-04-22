Walmart hosts Community Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23

E-T staff report

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart is inviting its communities to get healthy this spring at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23, where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their healthy lifestyles. Knowing your numbers is just a start but armed with that information you can make decisions and track your health improvement. Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ campaign.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Saturday. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

- Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

- Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

- No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

- Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“We’re proud to help our communities live better and healthier by providing free health screenings during Walmart Wellness Day – we know healthcare is local, and we take a community by community approach to providing needed health care services,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “We want to transform healthcare delivery in the United States; by using all of our existing assets together – from fresh food, to pharmacies, to telehealth, to health centers – we are able to care for our customers when and where they need care, in the way that works best for them.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.