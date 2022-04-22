Tarleton names Anthony Vidmar VP for Institutional Advancement

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Following a rigorous national search, Anthony (Tony) Vidmar has been named Tarleton State University’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement, effective June 2, pending approval by The Texas A&M University System.

As a member of the President’s Executive Cabinet, Vidmar will play a crucial role in cultivating philanthropy and alumni involvement as outlined in Tarleton’s 10-year strategic plan. He will lead all fundraising programs for the university, including annual giving, corporate and foundation relations, major gifts and planned contributions.

“Tony is an accomplished, energetic and future-focused executive who will continue our incredible fundraising momentum,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “His knowledge of philanthropic development at the state and national level will be invaluable in advancing our vision to become the premier comprehensive regional university in the nation.”

Vidmar has extensive accomplishments with large research, land-grant universities, public and private liberal arts colleges, three Power 5 Conference universities (Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Purdue), alumni associations and complex, multinational, faith based organizations. With more than 35 years in advancement, he has helped forge and secure more than 38 gift collaborations, closing with six-, seven- and eight-figure commitments.

Currently Vice President for University Advancement and Public Affairs at Midwestern State University (Texas Tech University System), he oversees everything from major gifts to donor relations to athletics resource management. He directs the university’s nationally recognized comprehensive capital campaign, Boundless Opportunities, which initially exceeded its seven-year goal in only 29 months and now has surpassed the original target by more than 150 percent.

“Tarleton is an institution of access, opportunity and impact. As such, it is a distinct honor to work alongside President Hurley and Tarleton’s outstanding faculty, staff and students to create a better future for us all,” he said. “I look forward to expanding a growing and sustainable culture of philanthropy and engagement.”

Before MSU Texas, Vidmar served as Assistant Vice President of Development for University Programs at Virginia Tech, overseeing the advancement efforts and staff teams of key programs representing approximately one-third of all funds raised annually.

He was a key collaborator for a $5.5 million corporate sponsorship to name the Virginia Tech Carilion Court at Cassell Coliseum and a $3.5 million corporate cash commitment for Virginia Tech baseball.

As Chief Development Officer and acting Vice President for Outreach and Engagement at The Ohio State University Alumni Association, he played a major role in the school’s $3 billion comprehensive campaign. At Purdue he helped plan and implement a comprehensive development and alumni relations program for the College of Science.

And at Northwest Nazarene University he developed a strategic plan that increased the number of donors and size of gifts to endowed scholarships and the University Fund by more than 26 percent in two years.

A first-generation college graduate and nontraditional learner — he was pursuing graduate school in his 40s while working full time — Vidmar holds a bachelor’s degree in forest biology with highest honors from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Northwest Nazarene University.

